Polkamarkets Price Up 24.8% This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $462,960.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,421.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00130228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,455,674 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

