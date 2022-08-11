Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Popular were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.47. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,510. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

