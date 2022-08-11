Portion Price Tops $0.0016 (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Portion has a market cap of $758,647.87 and approximately $86.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,199.18 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067218 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars.

