Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Portion (PRT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $758,592.52 and approximately $85.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064637 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

