Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Portman Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

