PowerTrade Fuel Hits Market Cap of $486,061.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $486,061.00 and $92,880.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00131377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00064887 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

