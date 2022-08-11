Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 2,349 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 433,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

