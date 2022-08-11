Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $38.79 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.58. 79,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.