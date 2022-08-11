Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 19,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

CVS traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.77. 179,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,457. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

