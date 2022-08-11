Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,878,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after buying an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after buying an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 308,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE WFG traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $94.75. 5,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,946. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

