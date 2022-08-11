Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,878,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after buying an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after buying an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 308,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $94.75. 5,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,946. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.