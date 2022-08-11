Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,438,380 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438,380 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Qiagen worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Qiagen by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after buying an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 656,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $21,026,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

