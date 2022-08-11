Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

ETSY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,759. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.