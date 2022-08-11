Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.85. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 19,748 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

