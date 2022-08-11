Primas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $718,182.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Primas has a market cap of $597,797.72 and $718,182.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00258035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.