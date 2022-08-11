Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $14.00. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 13,021 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.
Primo Water Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.