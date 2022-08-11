Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $14.00. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 13,021 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Primo Water ( NASDAQ:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

