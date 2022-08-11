Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $85,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,658.29 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,371.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,435.55. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

