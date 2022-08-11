Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $113.57 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SAP worth $113,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SAP

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($137.76) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.