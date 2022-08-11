Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $78.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $295.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.80. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

