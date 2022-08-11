Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $109.33 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,053,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

