Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Concentrix worth $80,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.