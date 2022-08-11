Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,045 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $83,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

