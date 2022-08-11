Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 946,109 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $102,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE KW opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

