Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.72% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $90,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 693,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.