Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 529,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

