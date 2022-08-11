Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $106,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 965,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,248,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

