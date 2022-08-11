Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

