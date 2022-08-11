Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 42,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

