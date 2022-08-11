Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 99,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $866,852. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSRM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

