Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.69. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

