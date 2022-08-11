Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

