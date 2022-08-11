Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 133 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,301. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.