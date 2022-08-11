Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 170 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.57. 5,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

