Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

ABT traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

