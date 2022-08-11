Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 1.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 48.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Roblox by 32.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 685,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

