Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $964,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,769. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.