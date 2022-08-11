Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 877,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,671,932. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

