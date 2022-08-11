Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $617,000 Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,944 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of VIR traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.40.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 75.04%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

