Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 212 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

