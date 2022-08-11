Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 21,676 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,333. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

