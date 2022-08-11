Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $596.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.52 and its 200 day moving average is $557.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

