ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

PRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

