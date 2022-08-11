Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
PCOR traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 748,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Featured Articles
