Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. 748,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 56,387 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.