Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
Progyny Stock Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Progyny
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.