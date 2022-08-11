Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,899. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

