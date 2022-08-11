Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Promotora de Informaciones Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.
About Promotora de Informaciones
Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.
