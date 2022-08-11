ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 1,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75.
