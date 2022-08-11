ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.56 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.74. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a one year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.