Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37), Yahoo Finance reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million.
Prothena Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 3,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 1.31. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prothena by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
