Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential Stock Performance

LON PRU opened at GBX 997 ($12.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 995.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,055.58. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

