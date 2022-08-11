Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 996.20 ($12.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 995.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.58. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a market capitalization of £27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.