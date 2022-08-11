PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.16.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

PEXNY remained flat at $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

Further Reading

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

